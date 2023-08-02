GDS Holdings Limited - ADR (GDS) Price Target Increased by 22.70% to 14.53

The average one-year price target for GDS Holdings Limited - ADR (NASDAQ:GDS) has been revised to 14.53 / share. This is an increase of 22.70% from the prior estimate of 11.84 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.67 to a high of 16.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.41% from the latest reported closing price of 13.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in GDS Holdings Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 10.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDS is 0.51%, an increase of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.06% to 74,263K shares. The put/call ratio of GDS is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte holds 15,836K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 8,773K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,092K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 22.33% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,328K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,532K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 21.08% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 6,222K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,742K shares, representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 28.99% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 4,073K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,777K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 0.03% over the last quarter.

GDS Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GDS Holdings Limited is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company's facilities are strategically located in China's primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company's data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancy across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access all the major PRC telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers colocation and managed services, including direct private connection to leading public clouds, an innovative service platform for managing hybrid clouds and, where required, the resale of public cloud services. The Company has a 20-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company's customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

