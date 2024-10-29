GDS Holdings’ Global Expansion Fueled by $1 Billion Investment

GDS Holdings (GDS) has released an update.

GDS Holdings’ international affiliate, DigitalLand Holdings, has secured a $1 billion equity investment led by prominent U.S. investors, including Coatue Management and The Baupost Group. This funding will support the expansion of its data center capacity across Asia, with plans to develop up to 1 GW. The investment highlights GDS’s strategic growth in the high-demand market for AI and cloud infrastructure.

For further insights into GDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.