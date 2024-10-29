News & Insights

Stocks

GDS Holdings’ Global Expansion Fueled by $1 Billion Investment

October 29, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GDS Holdings (GDS) has released an update.

GDS Holdings’ international affiliate, DigitalLand Holdings, has secured a $1 billion equity investment led by prominent U.S. investors, including Coatue Management and The Baupost Group. This funding will support the expansion of its data center capacity across Asia, with plans to develop up to 1 GW. The investment highlights GDS’s strategic growth in the high-demand market for AI and cloud infrastructure.

For further insights into GDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.