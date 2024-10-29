GDS Holdings announces $1B equity raise by international affiliate

GDS Holdings (GDS) announced that its international affiliate, DigitalLand Holdings, which acts as the holding company for GDSH’s data center assets and operations outside of mainland China, has entered into definitive agreements for certain institutional private equity investors to subscribe for $1B of Series B convertible preferred shares newly issued by GDSI. GDS International was established in 2022 with its corporate headquarters in Singapore. Its portfolio currently comprises approximately 480 MW of data center capacity in service and under construction and an additional 590 MW held for future development across strategic locations in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan. The $1B Series B investment is mostly comprised of new US investors, led by Coatue Management with substantial participation by The Baupost Group. Together with GDSI’s existing equity, the Series B raise will be sufficient to capitalize the development of up to 1 GW of total data center capacity. GDSH has determined not to exercise its pre-emption rights for the Series B equity raise. Post closing and on an as-converted basis, GDSH will own approximately 37.6% of the equity interest of GDSI in the form of ordinary shares. The value of GDSH’s equity interest in GDSI implied by the Series B subscription price is approximately $1.3B, equivalent to approximately $6.75 per American Depositary Share of GDSH. Post closing, GDSH will no longer consolidate GDSI for accounting purposes and GDSH will no longer have the right to appoint a majority of directors to the Board of GDSI.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GDS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.