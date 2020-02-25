GDP Numbers and U.S Consumer Confidence Put the EUR and USD in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It was a quiet day on the Asian economic calendar this morning, with no material stats to provide direction on the day.

The lack of stats left the markets to lick its wounds following Monday’s risk aversion.

For the Majors

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.07% to ¥110.8 against the U.S Dollar. The Aussie Dollar was up by 0.18% to $0.6617, with the Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.13% to $0.6348.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Key stats include Germany’s 2nd estimate GDP numbers for the 4th quarter.

Barring deviation from 1st estimates, however, the numbers are unlikely to have too much of an impact on the EUR.

Following Monday’s sell-off, support through the early part of the day will likely continue through to the U.S session.

Any slide in U.S consumer confidence and risk aversion could return later in the day, however, which would be EUR negative.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.11% at $1.0866.

For the Pound

It’s another quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with no material stats to provide the Pound with direction.

Risk sentiment will be the key driver on the day, with Brexit chatter also in focus. EU member states are due to deliver the finalized terms for trade negotiations.

Unrealistic demands would be Pound negative.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.11% to $1.2938.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. December house price and February consumer confidence figures are due out later today.

Expect consumer confidence figures to be the key driver. Following some disappointing private sector PMI numbers last week, weak consumer confidence figures would be another red flag.

Fears of a U.S recession had disappeared at the turn of the year. That could change should we see consumer confidence slump.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was down by 0.15% to 99.214.

For the Loonie

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with no material stats due out of Canada to provide direction.

The lack of stats will leave the Loonie in the hands of market risk appetite and crude oil prices.

A steadying of crude oil prices early in the day eased pressure on the Loonie this morning.

The Loonie was up by 0.07% at C$1.3284 against the U.S Dollar, at the time of writing.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

