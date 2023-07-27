GDP Growth Rate Increased To 2.4% In The Second Quarter

Key Insights

GDP Growth Rate exceeded analyst expectations, highlighting the strength of the U.S. economy.

Initial Jobless Claims declined from 228,000 to 221,000.

Durable Goods Orders increased by 4.7% month-over-month in June.

On July 27, U.S. released the second-quarter GDP Growth Rate report. The report indicated that GDP Growth Rate increased to 2.4%, compared to analyst consensus of +1.8%. The GDP data has significantly exceeded analyst expectations and showed that the economy remained in a decent shape.

Today, traders also had a chance to take a look at Initial Jobless Claims report, which indicated that 221,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week. Analysts expected Initial Jobless Claims of 235,000.

Durable Goods Orders increased by 4.7% month-over-month in June, compared to analyst consensus of +1%. Wholesale Inventories declined by 0.3% month-over-month in June, while analysts expected that they would grow by 0.1%.

The reports painted a picture of a strong and resilient economy. At this point, it looks that U.S. will avoid a recession despite Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. Treasury yields are moving higher as bond traders react to the better-than-expected economic data.

U.S. Dollar Index moved above the 101.00 level after the release of the reports. The U.S. economy is growing, so Fed has the option to raise rates again if inflation remains elevated.

Gold pulled back below the $1970 level as traders focused on rising Treasury yields and stronger dollar. Gold bulls worry about hawkish Fed.

SP500 settled above the 4600 level as the strong economy is bullish for U.S. stocks. NASDAQ settled above the 15,700 level and moved closer to yearly highs.

