$GDOT stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GDOT stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,029,781 of trading volume.

$GDOT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GDOT:

$GDOT insiders have traded $GDOT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 2 purchases buying 178,302 shares for an estimated $1,941,124 and 3 sales selling 959,180 shares for an estimated $10,071,696 .

$GDOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $GDOT stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

