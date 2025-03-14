$GDOT stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GDOT stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,912,961 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GDOT:
$GDOT Insider Trading Activity
$GDOT insiders have traded $GDOT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 4 purchases buying 377,216 shares for an estimated $4,324,969 and 3 sales selling 959,180 shares for an estimated $10,071,696.
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC TOPLINE has made 4 purchases buying 377,216 shares for an estimated $4,324,969 and 3 sales selling 959,180 shares for an estimated $10,071,696.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GDOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $GDOT stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 744,297 shares (+40.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,919,320
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 436,449 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,110,817
- STARBOARD VALUE LP removed 414,000 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,404,960
- THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC removed 407,780 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,338,779
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 380,692 shares (+135.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,050,562
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 363,831 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,871,161
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,724,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $GDOT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.