GDOT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.20, changing hands as high as $29.79 per share. Green Dot Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDOT's low point in its 52 week range is $14.20 per share, with $66.805 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.61.

