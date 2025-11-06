GDOT Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Green Dot Corporation GDOT is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 10, after the bell.

The company has a strong history of earnings surprises. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an earnings surprise of 42.1%, on average.

Q3 Expectations

The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $487.3 million, indicating 20% year-over-year growth. We expect this significant year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by healthy business from B2B services. The Zacks consensus estimate for B2B services revenues is pegged at $363.2 million, indicating 31% year-over-year growth.

We are expecting continued momentum in its BaaS channel, driven by new partner launches and expanding product offerings, alongside stabilization efforts in Employer Services and stronger PayCard growth outside staffing, positioning the segment for improved performance and diversified revenue recovery.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at a loss of 11 cents per share against earnings of 13 cents in the year-ago reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About GDOT Stock

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for GDOT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

GDOT currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Earnings Snapshot

TransUnion TRU reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results.

TRU’s quarterly adjusted earnings (adjusting 61 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.10 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 5.8% and increased by the same margin year over year. Total revenues of $1.2 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 3.1% and increased 7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV has reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results.

Adjusted earnings were $3 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% and rising 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and grew 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

