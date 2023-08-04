GDOT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.98, changing hands as low as $16.34 per share. Green Dot Corp shares are currently trading off about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDOT's low point in its 52 week range is $14.96 per share, with $26.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.58.

