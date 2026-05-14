GDOT Barely Moves Since Beating Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Green Dot Corporation GDOT reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

GDOT’s adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents by 27.3% and increased 6% from the year-ago quarter.

Total adjusted operating revenues of $652 million surpassed the consensus mark by 9.1% and rose 17% year over year. The upside was driven by strong momentum in the Business to Business (B2B) Services and Money Movement businesses, particularly tax processing and embedded finance operations.

However, the better-than-expected results failed to impress investors, as the stock has barely moved since the earnings release on May 11.

Green Dot Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Green Dot Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Green Dot Corporation Quote

GDOT Benefits From Strong B2B Momentum

Green Dot’s B2B Services revenues increased 22% year over year to $417.5 million in the first quarter of 2026. The improvement was primarily driven by continued strength from a large Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) partner, as well as growth from existing partners and new launches.

BaaS active accounts climbed 17% from the prior-year quarter as the company expanded relationships with partners and introduced new products and services. Gross dollar volume within the division increased 22%, reflecting strong transaction activity across several strategic partners.

The rapid! Paycard business remained under pressure due to weakness in the staffing industry. Revenues in the unit declined 12%, while active accounts fell 13%. However, management noted that the pace of decline moderated during the quarter as expense reduction initiatives and earned wage access investments supported profitability.

Green Dot Sees Strength in Tax Processing

Money Movement Services revenues rose 19% year over year to $130.7 million. The increase was led by tax processing operations, aided by a strong tax season and the launch of a large franchise partner.

The Tax Processing division’s revenues jumped 28% despite a 3% decline in tax refunds processed year over year. The business benefited from higher adoption of value-added products and services across its partner network.

Money processing revenues declined due to lower transaction activity tied to Green Dot-issued accounts. Revenue-generating cash transfers from GDOT-issued accounts fell 16%, while third-party cash transfer volumes decreased 3%.

Per management, excluding two lower-revenue partnerships, third-party transaction activity increased in the low single-digit range. The company highlighted its recently announced Stripe partnership as part of its future growth pipeline.

GDOT’s Consumer Business Faces Headwinds

Consumer Services revenues declined 9% year over year to $86.5 million. Ongoing pressure in traditional retail channels and lower marketing spend in the direct-to-consumer business weighed on performance.

Retail active accounts decreased 12% as consumers increasingly shifted toward digital-first banking products. Direct-channel active accounts plunged 25% due to reduced marketing investments over the past several quarters.

Despite the decline in active accounts, customer engagement metrics improved. Revenue per active account increased 8% year over year, while purchase volume per account rose 6%.

The company continued expanding its Financial Service Center partnerships to offset retail weakness. Management expects recently launched partnerships, including DolFinTech and Amscot, to support moderating revenue declines going forward.

Green Dot’s Key Metrics & Profitability

Gross dollar volume increased 16% year over year to $43.2 billion. Purchase volume declined 8% to $4.7 billion, reflecting lower activity in Consumer Services and rapid! Paycard operations.

Total active accounts declined 4% year over year to 3.43 million. B2B Services active accounts increased 7%, partially offsetting a 16% decline in Consumer Services accounts.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% year over year to $102.4 million. However, the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 58 basis points to 15.7% due to revenue mix pressure in the B2B and Money Movement businesses.

Segment profit in Consumer Services declined 24%, while B2B Services and Money Movement segment profits increased 6% and 15%, respectively.

GDOT Strengthens Balance Sheet & Operations

Green Dot exited the quarter with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $1.65 billion compared with $1.42 billion at 2025-end. Deposits totaled $4.53 billion at quarter-end.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $95.1 million in the quarter. The company borrowed $500 million through Federal Home Loan Bank advances during the period.

Management said ongoing investments in regulatory infrastructure, platform modernization and operational efficiency are helping strengthen the company’s long-term growth profile. Green Dot continued repositioning its securities portfolio toward high-grade floating-rate investments, which contributed to higher investment income.

The company did not provide 2026 financial guidance due to the pending acquisition agreements involving Smith Ventures and CommerceOne Financial Corporation. Per management, regulatory and shareholder approval processes for the transactions are ongoing.

Currently, Green Dot carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Equifax Inc. EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.86 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1% and increased 21.6% from the year-ago quarter. EFX’s revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 14.4% year over year.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN posted impressive first-quarter 2026 results. WCN’s adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 3.4% and rose 8.9% from the year-ago quarter. WCN’s total revenues of $2.37 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.7% and increased 6.4% year over year.

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