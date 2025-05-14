The GDL Fund Declares $0.12 Cash Distribution to Shareholders Payable June 23, 2025

The GDL Fund declared a $0.12 per share cash distribution, payable June 23, 2025, to shareholders of record.

The GDL Fund's Board of Trustees has announced a cash distribution of $0.12 per share, payable on June 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 13, 2025. The Fund's distribution strategy includes annual payments of realized long-term capital gains and quarterly distributions of investment company taxable income, which may include a return of capital. The distribution may not reflect the dividend yield or total return on investment, and factors like income fluctuations and investment strategies will impact the distribution levels. For 2025, the distributions are expected to be composed of approximately 5% investment income, 3% capital gains, and 92% return of capital, although final determinations will be made at year-end. Investors are advised to carefully assess the Fund's objectives and risks, and will receive tax treatment notifications in early 2026. The GDL Fund aims to achieve absolute returns with lower capital risk and is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC.

Potential Positives

The GDL Fund announced a cash distribution of $0.12 per share, indicating a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The distribution includes both net investment income and net capital gains, demonstrating the Fund's ability to generate income for investors.

The Fund's focus on maintaining stable distributions suggests a proactive approach to managing shareowner value amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The structured communication regarding tax treatment of distributions provides clarity for shareholders, promoting transparency in the Fund's operations.

Potential Negatives

The distribution for 2025 includes approximately 92% deemed a return of capital, which may indicate insufficient earnings from investments to support regular payout levels.

There is no guarantee regarding the amount or frequency of future distributions, implying uncertainty for investors about income consistency.

The reliance on factors such as asset mix and merger arbitrage strategies to maintain distributions may signal potential volatility and risk in the Fund's income generation.

FAQ

What is the cash distribution declaration for GDL Fund shareholders?

The GDL Fund declared a $0.12 per share cash distribution payable on June 23, 2025, for shareholders on record June 13, 2025.

How does the GDL Fund determine its distribution levels?

The Board of Trustees monitors distribution levels based on the Fund’s net asset value and the current financial market environment.

What portion of the GDL Fund's distribution may be a return of capital?

In 2025, approximately 92% of the distribution is expected to be deemed a return of capital on a book basis.

How often does the GDL Fund make distributions?

The GDL Fund makes annual distributions of realized net long-term capital gains and quarterly cash distributions of taxable income.

What should shareholders expect for 2025 tax reporting?

Shareholders will receive written notifications regarding the components and tax treatment of all 2025 distributions via Form 1099-DIV in early 2026.

$GDL Insider Trading Activity

$GDL insiders have traded $GDL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIO J GABELLI sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $20,099

$GDL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $GDL stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RYE, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) (the “Fund”) declared a $0.12 per share cash distribution payable on June 23, 2025 to common shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.





The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.





The Fund makes annual distributions of its realized net long-term capital gains and quarterly cash distributions of all or a portion of its investment company taxable income to common shareholders. A portion of the distribution may be a return of capital and various factors will affect the level of the Fund’s income, such as its asset mix and use of merger arbitrage strategies. To permit the Fund to maintain more stable distributions, the Fund may distribute more than the entire amount of income earned in a particular period. Because the Fund’s current quarterly distributions are subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time and the Fund’s income will fluctuate, there can be no assurance that the Fund will pay distributions at a particular rate or frequency.





If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.





Short-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Long-term capital gains, if any, are distributed in the final distribution of the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2025 would include approximately 5% from net investment income, 3% from net capital gains and 92% would be deemed a return of capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2025 will be made after year end and can vary from the quarterly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2025 distributions in early 2026 via Form 1099-DIV.







Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:









Laurissa Martire









(914) 921-5399









About The GDL Fund







The GDL Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $131 million in total net assets whose investment objective is to achieve absolute returns in various market conditions without excessive risk of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).





NYSE – GDL





CUSIP – 361570104





THE GDL FUND





Investor Relations Contact:





Laurissa Martire





(914) 921-5399





lmartire@gabelli.com



