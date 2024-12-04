GDI Property Group Updates Director’s Securities Purchase

GDI Property Group (AU:GDI) has released an update.

GDI Property Group has corrected an error in a recent filing regarding a change in director Stephen Burns’ interest in the company. The updated notice reflects that Burns purchased an additional 30,000 securities on December 4, 2024, contrary to an earlier report of a November purchase. This adjustment underscores the importance of accurate reporting in the financial markets.

