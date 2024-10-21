News & Insights

GDI Property Group Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

October 21, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

GDI Property Group (AU:GDI) has released an update.

GDI Property Group has seen a shift in substantial holdings, as Salt Funds Management Limited reduced its voting power from 7.019% to 5.999% through on-market transactions. This move signifies a notable change in the investment landscape for GDI Property Group, reflecting active portfolio adjustments by Salt Funds Management.

