GDI Property Group Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

GDI Property Group (AU:GDI) has released an update.

GDI Property Group has seen a shift in substantial holdings, as Salt Funds Management Limited reduced its voting power from 7.019% to 5.999% through on-market transactions. This move signifies a notable change in the investment landscape for GDI Property Group, reflecting active portfolio adjustments by Salt Funds Management.

For further insights into AU:GDI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.