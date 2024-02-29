GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Price Target Decreased by 8.85% to 0.89

The average one-year price target for GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) has been revised to 0.89 / share. This is an decrease of 8.85% from the prior estimate of 0.98 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.76 to a high of 1.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.67% from the latest reported closing price of 0.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in GDI Property Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDI is 0.01%, a decrease of 12.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 25,728K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,579K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,904K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDI by 21.66% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,058K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,834K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDI by 5.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,577K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 2,473K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDI by 13.62% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,039K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

