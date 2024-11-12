GDI Integrated Reports Q3 Revenue Growth

GDI Integrated (TSE:GDI) has released an update.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. reported a 4% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, reaching $640 million, driven by growth from acquisitions despite a decline in the Technical Services segment. The company’s net income decreased slightly to $7 million, while it reduced its long-term debt by $41 million and operating working capital by $25 million compared to the previous quarter.
