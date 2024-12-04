GDH Guangnan Reveals New Board Structure

GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited (HK:1203) has released an update.

GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited has announced a new composition of its Board of Directors, effective December 5, 2024. The board now includes eight directors with varied roles, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive positions, highlighting the company’s commitment to diverse leadership. Key positions include Chen Benguang as Chairman and Yang Zhe as General Manager, reflecting a strategic focus on leadership and management.

