GDH Guangnan Boosts Board with New Director

December 04, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited (HK:1203) has released an update.

GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited has appointed Ms. Yu Huijuan as a Non-Executive Director, effective December 5, 2024. With over 20 years of experience in finance and audit, Ms. Yu is expected to bring valuable strategic and investment insights to the company. Her appointment reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its board with experienced professionals.

