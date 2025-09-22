GDEV Inc. (GDEV) Moves 26.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

GDEV Inc. (GDEV) shares rallied 26.2% in the last trading session to close at $21.42. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 40.1% gain over the past four weeks.

GDEV’s recent stock surge appears driven by investor optimism around the company’s successful game launches and expanding market presence. Strong performance of titles like Pixel Gun 3D on PC, coupled with robust earnings results, is likely reinforcing confidence in GDEV’s growth trajectory. Additionally, attractive valuation metrics and operational efficiency are supporting positive investor sentiment.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -46.8%. Revenues are expected to be $96.5 million, down 12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For GDEV Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 21% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on GDEV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

GDEV Inc. is part of the Zacks Gaming industry. Roblox (RBLX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.3% lower at $135.18. RBLX has returned 18% in the past month.

For Roblox, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.44. This represents a change of -18.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Roblox currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

