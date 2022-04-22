GDEN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.49, changing hands as low as $49.19 per share. Golden Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDEN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.10 per share, with $59.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.34.

