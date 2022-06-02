GDEN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.45, changing hands as high as $50.32 per share. Golden Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDEN's low point in its 52 week range is $40.03 per share, with $59.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.34.

