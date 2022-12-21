Gdansk to receive record non-Russian oil supplies for Poland, Germany -sources

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Non-Russian crude shipments to Poland's port of Gdansk will reach some 2.6 million tonnes in December, the highest level on record as Poland and Germany seek to end dependence on Urals oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, Eikon data showed and traders said.

Polish refineries in Gdansk and Plock as well as German refineries in Schwedt and Leuna near Leipzig will next year be supplied with non-Russian oil unloading in Gdansk. The Schwedt refinery also plans to import seaborne crude via Rostock on the Baltic.

Although the European Union has pledged to stop buying Russian oil via maritime routes from Dec. 5, with Western nations also imposing price caps on Russian crude, the Druzhba pipeline remains exempt from sanctions.

Still, Germany aims to eliminate Russian oil imports by the end of the year and has been working with Poland for months to try to secure supply for Schwedt, which provides 90% of Berlin's fuel.

Schwedt will no longer need Russian oil after Poland committed to provide enough supply for it to run at a capacity of 70% from January, an economy ministry official said earlier this month.

Germany's economy ministry is optimistic that Kazakh oil, which would come through the Druzhba pipeline via Poland, can help supplement replacement crude oil shipments for Schwedt.

Poland's PKN Orlen PKN.WAwill not extend a contract for Russian oil which expires in Jan 2023 and a second long-term contract will cease to be implemented when sanctions are introduced, the refiner said on Tuesday.

