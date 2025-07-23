$GD stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GD stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $287,641,986 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GD (you can track the company live on Quiver's $GD stock page):
$GD Insider Trading Activity
$GD insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 219,155 shares for an estimated $61,385,620.
- GREGORY S GALLOPOULOS (Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,230 shares for an estimated $12,000,230.
- MARGUERITE AMY GILLILAND (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,562 shares for an estimated $7,499,901.
- LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204
$GD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 853 institutional investors add shares of $GD stock to their portfolio, and 783 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 4,587,544 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,250,472,743
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,205,377 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $873,721,662
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,307,677 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $356,446,596
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,238,844 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $361,321,241
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,226,836 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $334,410,956
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,056,227 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $287,906,355
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 709,782 shares (+34.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,472,377
$GD Government Contracts
We have seen $4,368,538,367 of award payments to $GD over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AWARD OF TASK ORDER 47QFCA210051-NAWCAD WOLF SHIP AND AIR C5ISR SYSTEMS SUPPORT: $207,845,511
- THE CLOUD PRODUCTS AND TOOLS (CPT) CONTRACT IS USED TO PROVIDE CLOUD-BASED INFRASTRUCTURE FROM COMMERCIAL C...: $188,478,873
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS IS TO INCREMENTALLY FUND AND AWARD THE CITS TASK ORDER.: $127,087,718
- GLOBAL SECURITY ENGINEERING&SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES.: $125,754,948
- MANAGED APPLICATION, INFRASTRUCTURE, NETWORKING, ENTERPRISE, AND SECURITY SERVICES (MAINES) IN SUPPORT OF T...: $122,621,458
$GD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 05/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE sold up to $15,000 on 02/20.
$GD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025
- TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/02/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025
$GD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GD recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $GD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $290.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $348.0 on 07/14/2025
- Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $342.0 on 07/08/2025
- Gautam Khanna from TD Cowen set a target price of $300.0 on 06/25/2025
- Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $300.0 on 04/24/2025
- Gautam Khanna from TD Securities set a target price of $290.0 on 04/24/2025
- Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $279.0 on 04/24/2025
- Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $236.0 on 04/08/2025
