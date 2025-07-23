$GD stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GD stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $287,641,986 of trading volume.

$GD Insider Trading Activity

$GD insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 219,155 shares for an estimated $61,385,620 .

. GREGORY S GALLOPOULOS (Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,230 shares for an estimated $12,000,230 .

. MARGUERITE AMY GILLILAND (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,562 shares for an estimated $7,499,901 .

. LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204

$GD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 853 institutional investors add shares of $GD stock to their portfolio, and 783 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GD Government Contracts

We have seen $4,368,538,367 of award payments to $GD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

$GD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GD recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $GD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $290.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $348.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $342.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Gautam Khanna from TD Cowen set a target price of $300.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $300.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Gautam Khanna from TD Securities set a target price of $290.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $279.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $236.0 on 04/08/2025

