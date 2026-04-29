GD Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Orders and Cash Flow

General Dynamics Corporation GD posted strong first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings of $4.10 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 by 11.41%. The bottom line also rose 12% from the year-ago quarter on solid operating execution.

Total Revenues of GD

Revenues of $13.48 billion topped the consensus mark of $12.70 billion by 6.15% and increased 10.3% year over year, supported by growth across all four operating segments and a sharp pickup in order activity that lifted quarterly book-to-bill to 2-to-1.

General Dynamics Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

General Dynamics Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | General Dynamics Corporation Quote

GD’s Segmental Performance

Marine Systems produced one of the sharpest improvements, supported by higher volume from Virginia- and Columbia-class submarine work and productivity gains across shipyards. The segment generated operating earnings of $316 million and improved operating margin to 7.3% in the quarter.



Aerospace delivered operating earnings of $493 million with a 15.0% margin, supported by improved performance and higher volume, and the business reported 38 Gulfstream aircraft deliveries in the period.



Combat Systems posted operating earnings of $310 million and a 13.6% margin, and the quarter included notable contract wins such as $730 million for various munitions and $450 million tied to the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle competition pre-production development phase.



Technologies generated operating earnings of $339 million with a 9.5% margin, aided by growth across both GDIT and Mission Systems and solid order flow during the quarter.

GD Delivers Broad-Based Top-Line Growth

The company’s first-quarter revenue increase was supported by contributions from each of its operating businesses. Aerospace benefited from higher manufacturing and services volume, while Marine Systems advanced on higher shipyard volume tied to key submarine programs. Combat Systems and Technologies also registered year-over-year increases, reflecting demand across platforms, munitions and mission-focused services.



That breadth matters for investors because it reduces reliance on any single end market. With each segment expanding, GD entered 2026 with a more balanced growth profile and multiple drivers supporting the consolidated top line.

Operational Highlights of GD

Profitability advanced alongside sales growth. Operating earnings increased year over year to $1.42 billion, and operating margin improved to 10.5%, indicating that incremental revenues are translating into better earnings power.



Below the operating line, earnings before income taxes rose to $1.37 billion, aided by a lower net interest expense compared with the prior-year quarter. Net earnings climbed to $1.13 billion, reflecting both stronger operating performance and improved overall cost and financing dynamics during the period.

GD’s Backlog

Order activity was a highlight of the quarter. GD booked $26.6 billion of orders, driving a consolidated book-to-bill ratio of 2-to-1. The defense segments collectively posted a 2.2-to-1 book-to-bill, while Aerospace delivered a 1.2-to-1 ratio, underscoring healthy demand across the portfolio.



Backlog expanded meaningfully, ending the quarter at $130.84 billion. Total estimated contract value, which includes management’s estimate of additional value in unfunded IDIQ contracts and unexercised options, reached $188.44 billion. This elevated contract coverage provides clearer revenue visibility and positions the company to sustain production and service activity as 2026 progresses.

Financial Condition of GD

Cash generation was another notable strength. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.16 billion in the quarter, equal to 192% of net earnings, reflecting strong cash conversion and working-capital performance. After $203 million of capital expenditures, free cash flow came in at $1.95 billion.



Management continued returning cash to shareholders while maintaining liquidity. The company paid $405 million in dividends and repurchased $217 million of common stock during the quarter. GD ended the period with $3.65 billion in cash and equivalents, and net debt of $4.36 billion, supporting financial flexibility alongside ongoing capital deployment.

GD’s Zacks Rank

GD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

RTX Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 by 17%. The bottom line improved 21.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.47.



Quarterly revenues came in at $22.08 billion, up 8.7% from $20.31 billion in the year-ago period. Sales also beat the consensus mark of $21.56 billion by 2.43%.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.14 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.08 by 1%. The bottom line also improved 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $6.06.



NOC’s total sales of $9.88 billion in the first quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.79 billion by 1%. The top line also improved 4.4% from $9.47 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Boeing Company BA incurred an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 95 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 49 cents.



Revenues amounted to $22.22 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.87 billion by 3.5%. The top line also surged 14% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $19.5 billion.

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