GD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $227.35, changing hands as high as $228.58 per share. General Dynamics Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GD's low point in its 52 week range is $202.35 per share, with $256.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $227.27. The GD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
