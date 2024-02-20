News & Insights

GD Granted $1.3 Bln Contract To Build 225 PANDUR EVO Wheeled Armored Vehicles For Austria

February 20, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics European Land Systems - Steyr said that it has been awarded a contract to deliver an additional 225 PANDUR 6x6 EVO wheeled armored vehicles to the Austrian Armed Forces. The contract has an initial value of 1.2 billion euros or US$1.3 billion.

The company said it already has 100 PANDUR EVO vehicles under contract, with the third batch currently in production and delivery. In addition to the delivery of state-of-the-art personnel carriers and flexible conversion kits for medical, and command & control missions, the order includes eight new vehicle variants, including vehicles equipped with a 120 mm mortar combat system, as well as mobile air defense and electronic warfare variants.

