Is GD Expanding Its Presence in the Armored Vehicle Market?

General Dynamics GD continues to strengthen its position in the armored vehicle market through its portfolio of advanced land combat platforms and decades of expertise in military ground systems. The company develops and manufactures wheeled and tracked combat vehicles that support modern battlefield operations for the U.S. military, Canada and allied nations.



A key example is GD's Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) family, designed to deliver high mobility, survivability and mission versatility across combat and reconnaissance missions while providing enhanced troop protection.



GD recently expanded its presence in the market through its Canadian subsidiary, which secured a four-year contract worth approximately $1.4 billion (C$2 billion) from the Government of Canada to supply 190 Armored Combat Support Vehicles (ACSVs). The award reinforces the company's long-standing relationship with the Canadian Armed Forces and reflects continued demand for its armored vehicle platforms.



Beyond the LAV and ACSV programs, GD also offers the Stryker combat vehicle and the Abrams main battle tank. Its broad portfolio and manufacturing expertise position the company to benefit as defense forces continue to modernize aging armored fleet.



Rising geopolitical tensions, increasing defense budgets and ongoing military modernization programs are driving demand for next-generation armored combat vehicles worldwide. As armed forces prioritize highly mobile and survivable platforms, GD is well-positioned to benefit from long-term growth in the global armored vehicle market.

Other Armored Vehicle Stocks to Watch

Other aerospace and defense companies strengthening their presence in the armored vehicle market are discussed below:



BAE Systems BAESY: BAE Systems manufactures a broad portfolio of armored combat vehicles, including the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), Bradley Fighting Vehicle, M109 self-propelled howitzer and M88 recovery vehicle. The company's expertise in combat vehicle design, production and modernization supports growing demand from the U.S. military and allied nations.



Textron TXT: Textron designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of armored combat vehicles for military, law enforcement and special operations customers worldwide. Its COMMANDO family of vehicles combines mobility, survivability and mission flexibility to support a broad range of tactical operations.

The Zacks Rundown for GD

Shares of GD have risen 24.9% in the past year against the industry’s 3.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 1.77X compared with its industry’s average of 2.49X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GD’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GD stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



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General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.