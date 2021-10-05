GD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/7/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/7/21, General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.19, payable on 11/12/21. As a percentage of GD's recent stock price of $197.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of General Dynamics Corp to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GD shares open for trading on 10/7/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GD's low point in its 52 week range is $129.17 per share, with $206.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $197.28.

In Tuesday trading, General Dynamics Corp shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

