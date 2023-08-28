News & Insights

GDC

GD Culture Group Spikes After Announcing Live-Streaming E-commerce Business On TikTok

August 28, 2023 — 11:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of GD Culture Group Ltd. (GDC), a holding company for Shanghai Highlight Media Co. Ltd and AI Catalysis, are surging more than 60 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced the launch of a live-streaming e-commerce business on TikTok.

AI Catalysis expects to expand the grids of the future portfolio on TikTok to drive the growth of the live-streaming e-commerce business segment.

Currently, shares are at $4.10, up 61.41 percent from the previous close of $2.54 on a volume of 34,294,156.

