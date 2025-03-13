GD Culture Group Limited Completes Private Placement of $1 Million in Common Stock

GD Culture Group Limited closed a private placement, raising approximately $1 million by selling 1,115,600 shares at $0.896 each.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) announced the closing of a private placement on March 6, 2025, involving the sale of 1,115,600 shares of its common stock at approximately $0.896 per share, generating gross proceeds of about $1 million. Univest Securities, LLC served as the placement agent for the Offering, which was conducted under exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. GDC plans to register the resale of these shares within 60 days. The company, primarily focused on AI-driven digital human technology and live-streaming e-commerce through its subsidiary AI Catalysis Corp., aims to enter the livestreaming market. Forward-looking statements in the release highlight the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the company's future financial condition and business strategies.

The company successfully closed a private placement that generated approximately $1.0 million in gross proceeds, enhancing its financial position.

The offering included a significant number of shares (1,115,600), indicating strong investor interest in the company's common stock.

The company plans to enter the livestreaming market focusing on e-commerce, which could diversify its business model and increase growth opportunities.

The private placement raised only about $1.0 million, which may indicate a lack of investor confidence or financial need.

The offering of shares at approximately $0.896 per share may suggest undervaluation of the company’s stock.

The company is still in the early stages of entering the livestreaming market with a relatively new subsidiary, which carries inherent risks and uncertainties.

What is the recent private placement announced by GD Culture Group?

GD Culture Group announced a private placement for the sale of 1,115,600 shares of common stock, raising approximately $1.0 million.

Who acted as the placement agent for the recent offering?

Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole placement agent for the private placement offering.

What are the main business focuses of GD Culture Group?

GD Culture Group primarily focuses on AI-driven digital human technology and live-streaming e-commerce through its subsidiary, AI Catalysis Corp.

How can investors access the prospectus for the registered offering?

Investors can obtain copies of the prospectus supplement and base prospectus at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

What risks are associated with GD Culture Group's forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from expectations.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Culture Group Limited (“GDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GDC), and its subsidiary, AI Catalysis Corp. (“AI Catalysis”), today announced that the closing of its previously announced private placement (the “Offering”) on March 6, 2025 with certain investor for the purchase and sale of up to an aggregate of 1,115,600 shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a purchase price of about $0.896 per share in the Offering.





The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $1.0 million.





Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole placement agent.





The Shares were offered and sold to investors in the Offering pursuant to the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) thereunder (collectively, the “Securities Act”), in reliance upon Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated by the Commission under the Securities Act (“Regulation D”). The Company has agreed to register the resale of the Shares on a registration statement within 60 days from the date of the Agreement.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.







About GD Culture Group Limited







GD Culture Group Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GDC), is a Nevada company currently conducting business mainly through its subsidiaries, AI Catalysis Corp. (“AI Catalysis”) and Shanghai Xianzhui Technology Co, Ltd. The company plans to enter into the livestreaming market with focus on e-commerce through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, AI Catalysis, a Nevada corporation incorporated in May 2023. The Company’s main businesses include AI-driven digital human technology, live-streaming e-commerce business. For more information, please visit the Company's website at



https://www.gdculturegroup.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









GD Culture Group Limited







Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@gdculturegroup.com









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





