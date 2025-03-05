GD Culture Group Limited Announces $1 Million Private Placement of Common Stock

GD Culture Group Limited announces a private placement to raise approximately $1 million through the sale of common stock shares.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) announced on March 5, 2025, that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell up to 1,115,600 shares of its common stock at approximately $0.896 per share, expecting to raise about $1 million in a private placement. The offering, facilitated by Univest Securities, LLC, is set to close around March 5, 2025, pending customary conditions. The shares will be sold under exemptions from the Securities Act, and GDC has committed to register the resale of these shares within 60 days. The company, which operates primarily through its subsidiaries AI Catalysis Corp. and Shanghai Xianzhui Technology Co, Ltd, is focusing on the livestreaming e-commerce market. The press release also includes forward-looking statements about potential business developments and financial expectations.

Potential Positives

The company has successfully entered into a securities purchase agreement to raise approximately $1.0 million through the sale of 1,115,600 shares of common stock, enhancing its financial position.

The private placement is conducted under exemptions from SEC registration requirements, allowing for a quicker capital raise compared to traditional methods.

The agreement includes a commitment from the company to register the resale of the shares within 60 days, which can increase investor confidence and liquidity.

The company's strategy to enter the livestreaming e-commerce market through its subsidiary, AI Catalysis, indicates a focus on growth and diversification in a rapidly expanding sector.

Potential Negatives

The offering price of approximately $0.896 per share indicates a low valuation, which may suggest to investors that the company's stock is not performing well in the market.

The need to raise only $1.0 million through this private placement may reflect potential cash flow or financial stability issues within the company.

Entering into a securities purchase agreement for a significant number of shares could lead to dilution of existing shareholders' equity, raising concerns among current investors.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the securities purchase agreement announced by GD Culture Group?

GD Culture Group entered into a securities purchase agreement for the sale of common stock to raise approximately $1 million.

How many shares are being offered in the offering?

The offering includes up to 1,115,600 shares of GD Culture Group’s common stock.

What is the expected closing date for the transactions?

The transactions are expected to close on or about March 5, 2025, contingent on customary closing conditions.

Who is the placement agent for this securities offering?

Univest Securities, LLC is serving as the sole placement agent for the offering.

How can investors obtain the prospectus supplement related to the offering?

Investors can obtain copies of the prospectus supplement from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Culture Group Limited (“GDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GDC), and its subsidiary, AI Catalysis Corp. (“AI Catalysis”), today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) on March 4, 2025 with certain investor for the purchase and sale of up to an aggregate of 1,115,600 shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a purchase price of about $0.896 per share in a private placement (the “Offering”).





The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $1.0 million. The transactions are expected to close on or about March 5, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent.





The Shares will be offered and sold to investors in the Offering pursuant to the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) thereunder (collectively, the “Securities Act”), in reliance upon Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated by the Commission under the Securities Act (“Regulation D”). The Company has agreed to register the resale of the Shares on a registration statement within 60 days from the date of the Agreement.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.







About GD Culture Group Limited







GD Culture Group Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GDC), is a Nevada company currently conducting business mainly through its subsidiaries, AI Catalysis Corp. (“AI Catalysis”) and Shanghai Xianzhui Technology Co, Ltd. The company plans to enter into the livestreaming market with focus on e-commerce through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, AI Catalysis, a Nevada corporation incorporated in May 2023. The Company’s main businesses include AI-driven digital human technology, live-streaming e-commerce business. For more information, please visit the Company's website at



https://www.gdculturegroup.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







GD Culture Group Limited





Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@gdculturegroup.com







Ascent Investor Relations LLC





Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





