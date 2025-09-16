Markets
GDC

GD Culture Group To Buy Pallas Capital Holding In All Share Deal

September 16, 2025 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) said on Tuesday that it entered into a share exchange deal to buy all shares of Pallas Capital Holding Ltd., a British Virgin Islands-registered company.

The Group will issue 39.189 million shares and acquire all of Pallas Capitals' assets, including 7,500 Bitcoin, free and clear of any encumbrances.

Xiaojian Wang, CEO of GD Culture Group, said: "The acquisition of Pallas Capital marks a significant advancement in GDCs digital asset treasury strategy. It directly supports our initiative to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve by acquiring scalable, high-value digital assets."

Post transaction, GDC aims to boost its reserve portfolio and establish a stronger presence in the expanding decentralized finance ecosystem.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.