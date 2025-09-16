GD Culture Group To Buy Pallas Capital Holding In All Share Deal

(RTTNews) - GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) said on Tuesday that it entered into a share exchange deal to buy all shares of Pallas Capital Holding Ltd., a British Virgin Islands-registered company.

The Group will issue 39.189 million shares and acquire all of Pallas Capitals' assets, including 7,500 Bitcoin, free and clear of any encumbrances.

Xiaojian Wang, CEO of GD Culture Group, said: "The acquisition of Pallas Capital marks a significant advancement in GDCs digital asset treasury strategy. It directly supports our initiative to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve by acquiring scalable, high-value digital assets."

Post transaction, GDC aims to boost its reserve portfolio and establish a stronger presence in the expanding decentralized finance ecosystem.

