GCT Stock: How the Company's B2B Marketplace Makes Money

GigaCloud Technology GCT is building a global business-to-business marketplace that connects primarily Asian manufacturers with resellers in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The platform combines product discovery, payments, and logistics into one workflow, which helps it monetize transactions in more than one way.

The model is showing real scale. Revenue grew in 2025, marketplace activity increased, and management is leaning on logistics execution and disciplined expansion to keep the flywheel turning.

GCT Revenue Streams

GigaCloud’s revenue flows through three lines: GigaCloud third-party (platform commissions and logistics services), GigaCloud first-party (first-party product sales), and off-platform ecommerce (sales through major third-party sites). In 2025, total revenue was $1.3 billion, up 11.1% year over year. Product revenue represented 66.8% of the total, while service revenue was 33.2%.

Off-platform ecommerce generated $486.8 million, or 37.7% of revenue, and GigaCloud first-party contributed $374.2 million, or 29.0%. The remaining service revenue came from the third-party marketplace model, where GigaCloud earns from commissions and from paid logistics activity tied to orders moving through its network.

Within that third-party service bucket, last-mile delivery and warehousing are major contributors. In 2025, service revenue totaled $428.2 million and was led by last-mile delivery of $245.0 million and warehousing of $58.3 million. That mix matters because it ties revenue to how much product moves through GigaCloud’s infrastructure, not just to headline sales volume.

GigaCloud’s Fulfillment Network Is the Moat

The company’s proprietary cross-border fulfillment network is central to the marketplace pitch. GigaCloud operates 36 fulfillment centers across the United States, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Canada, totaling more than 11 million square feet. That footprint supports large-parcel categories and cross-border complexity that many smaller resellers cannot manage efficiently on their own.

A key differentiator is the fixed-rate logistics stack across warehousing, packaging, and last-mile delivery. For resellers, predictable fulfillment costs can make pricing and inventory decisions easier. For suppliers, a standardized delivery promise can reduce friction in onboarding and help convert more demand into repeat orders.

The flywheel is straightforward. As marketplace activity grows, more volume flows through the fulfillment network. Higher utilization can improve operating leverage over time, while the attached services create additional revenue streams that deepen customer ties and support repeat purchasing.

GCT Marketplace Metrics Show Scaling

GigaCloud defines gross merchandise value in a way that highlights both marketplace strength and broader channel reach. GMV from GigaCloud third-party and first-party together make up GigaCloud Marketplace GMV. Off-platform GMV combined with marketplace GMV makes total GMV across the platforms.

The scaling trend is visible in the latest metrics. Marketplace GMV reached nearly $1.6 billion for the trailing 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2025, up from $1.3 billion in 2024. That growth was supported by rising participation, with active third-party sellers increasing to 1,299 and active buyers reaching 12,089.

Those numbers matter because deeper selection and broader supply can improve buyer choice, which supports higher repeat purchasing. As repeat purchasing rises, service attachment can increase and fulfillment utilization can move higher. In the broader ecommerce ecosystem, platforms such as Wayfair Inc. W and SPS Commerce, Inc. SPSC show how scale and workflow integration can shape competitive positioning, even when business models differ.

GigaCloud Margin Mix Tied to Freight and Seasonality

Margins are influenced by freight costs and by seasonal logistics volatility. Lower ocean freight has been aiding product margins, while service profitability remains sensitive to last-mile surcharges and ocean pricing dynamics.

Fourth-quarter 2025 provides a clear example of that mix. Product revenue rose 23.6% year over year to $233.9 million, and product margin expanded to 32.1%, up 220 basis points sequentially. Management attributed the product-side benefit to lower ocean shipping costs that reduced product cost, alongside targeted pricing actions in Europe that helped capture seasonal demand.

Services can be choppier. Fourth-quarter service margin fell to 6% as holiday surcharges and lower ocean spot rates pressured profitability. Management expects a sequential recovery in the first quarter of 2026 as peak-season surcharges fade around mid-January and modest pricing increases take effect.

GCT’s earnings surprise history is impressive. In the four trailing quarters, its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 64.5%.

GigaCloud Technology Price and EPS Surprise

GigaCloud Technology price-eps-surprise | GigaCloud Technology Quote

GCT Growth Catalysts Beyond the Core Marketplace

Management is pursuing growth with a disciplined approach to acquisitions and channel expansion. Noble House, acquired in 2023, is now fully integrated, and the company has indicated it will no longer provide portfolio-specific updates, reflecting a move into steady-state management.

The next integration lever is New Classic Home Furnishings, which closed on Jan. 1, 2026. Management is integrating New Classic directly into GigaCloud with a targeted six-quarter timeline, funded with $18 million of cash on hand. The goal is to broaden first-party offerings while keeping the balance sheet flexible.

On the channel side, the Otto Group partnership initiative supports a channel-agnostic pathway to increase platform activity. Under the initiative, GigaCloud is set to facilitate onboarding selected sellers onto Otto’s European marketplace, which can expand assortment and lift gross merchandise volume as seller participation ramps.

GigaCloud What Investors Should Watch Next

The near-term setup centers on execution and demand patterns. Management guided first-quarter 2026 revenue to a range of $330 million to $355 million, including contributions from New Classic. U.S. demand has been described as uneven, while Europe is expected to cool from an elevated base after driving a large share of 2025 momentum.

Investors should also monitor whether service margins recover sequentially as expected once holiday surcharges roll off and pricing actions take hold. If marketplace engagement continues to deepen, higher fulfillment utilization and service attachment could support a more durable earnings profile over time.

From a rating perspective, GCT carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), alongside strong Style Scores that include VGM of A, Value of A, Growth of A, and Momentum of B. That combination supports a watch-and-track stance, with next-quarter demand signals and margin normalization as the key checkpoints. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.