GCT Semiconductor Holding (GCTS) Price Target Decreased by 12.50% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for GCT Semiconductor Holding (NYSE:GCTS) has been revised to $3.57 / share. This is a decrease of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 176.74% from the latest reported closing price of $1.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in GCT Semiconductor Holding. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 38.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCTS is 0.00%, an increase of 141.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.95% to 3,889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 996K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares , representing an increase of 67.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCTS by 147.07% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 490K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 397K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares , representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCTS by 44.29% over the last quarter.

GM Advisory Group holds 391K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCTS by 12.74% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 179K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCTS by 43.11% over the last quarter.

