GCT Semiconductor Holding (GCTS) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for GCT Semiconductor Holding (NYSE:GCTS) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $4.59 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 204.48% from the latest reported closing price of $1.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in GCT Semiconductor Holding. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCTS is 0.00%, an increase of 123.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.77% to 4,220K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 996K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares , representing an increase of 67.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCTS by 147.07% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 490K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 397K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares , representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCTS by 44.29% over the last quarter.

GM Advisory Group holds 393K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 204K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCTS by 22.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.