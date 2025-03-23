GCT SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $GCTS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GCT SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING ($GCTS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,071,620 and earnings of -$0.15 per share.

GCT SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING Insider Trading Activity

GCT SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING insiders have traded $GCTS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INC. ANAPASS, purchased 741,603 shares for an estimated $2,239,641

GCT SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of GCT SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

