GCT SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $GCTS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GCT SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING ($GCTS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,071,620 and earnings of -$0.15 per share.
GCT SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING Insider Trading Activity
GCT SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING insiders have traded $GCTS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INC. ANAPASS, purchased 741,603 shares for an estimated $2,239,641
GCT SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of GCT SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 179,822 shares (+32.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $418,985
- QUARRY LP removed 101,545 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $340,175
- RHUMBLINE ADVISERS added 45,612 shares (+798.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,275
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 25,335 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,030
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 25,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,250
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC removed 24,927 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $83,505
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 19,199 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,733
