GCT or NABL: Which Tech Services Stock Is a Better Bet Post Q1 Result?

GigaCloud Technology GCT and N-able NABL are key participants in the Zacks Technology Services industry. Based in California, GigaCloud Technology is a prominent provider of end-to-end global B2B technology solutions focused on large-parcel merchandise.

Its B2B e-commerce platform, GigaCloud Marketplace, brings together sourcing, payments and logistics within a unified system. The platform primarily links Asian manufacturers with resellers across the United States, Asia and Europe, enabling smoother international trade and business expansion.

N-able, based in Burlington, MA, helps businesses defend against an ever-changing cyber threat landscape. The company’s AI-driven cybersecurity platform supports more than 500,000 organizations worldwide, enhancing operational resilience through comprehensive end-to-end capabilities, streamlined workflows, industry-leading integrations and flexible deployment models that boost efficiency and strengthen security outcomes.

Earlier this month, both companies announced their first-quarter 2026 results. Given this backdrop, it is worthwhile to assess which stock offers the more attractive investment opportunity following the latest quarterly earnings reports.

The Case for GCT

On May 7, GigaCloud Technology reported first-quarter 2026 earnings that exceeded expectations, driven by robust demand, enhanced operational efficiency and solid profitability within its platform-based B2B business model.

GigaCloud Technology posted earnings per share of $1.04, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents. The bottom line jumped 52.9% year over year. Supported by strong demand trends, quarterly revenues climbed 32.2% from the year-ago quarter to $359.5 million, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $344.9 million.

Gross profit rose 34.7% year over year to $85.8 million. GCT’s marketplace business continued to witness strong momentum, underscoring its growing market relevance and expanding scale. Gross merchandise value (“GMV”) increased 17% year over year on a trailing 12-month basis ended March 31, 2026, reaching $1.7 billion, reflecting stronger transaction activity and rising buyer engagement.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company projects total revenues in the range of $365 million to $390 million. GigaCloud Technology also remained proactive in returning value to shareholders, repurchasing 304,321 Class A ordinary shares for approximately $12.3 million during the March quarter, highlighting its shareholder-friendly approach.

The strong March-quarter performance enabled the company to preserve its impressive earnings surprise track record.

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The company’s expansion initiatives bode well. To this end, this technology services stock has inked multiple deals. GCT’s strong, debt-free balance sheet supports its growth.

The Case for NABL

On May 7, N-able reported mixed first-quarter 2026 earnings results. While the company reported in-line earnings per share, revenues came above expectations, driven by the increased demand for cybersecurity solutions. Upmarket momentum strength also boosted the company’s performance.

Total revenues increased 13.1% year over year to $133.7 million. Subscription revenues increased 13.4% year over year to $132.5 million. On a constant currency basis, the metric expanded 8.6% year over year.

For 2026, NABL expects total revenues in the band of $554-$559 million, representing approximately 8% to 9% year-over-year growth and 7% to 8% on a constant currency basis. N-able’s earnings surprise history is not as impressive as GigaCloud Technology’s.

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NABL is actively integrating AI into its security portfolio to upgrade product offerings. This development bodes well for N-able. The technology services stock is benefiting from the rising demand for cybersecurity and IT management solutions among Managed Service Providers and their small-to-medium enterprise clients.

N-able delivers cloud-based Remote Monitoring and Management (“RMM”) solutions built for managed service providers, allowing them to oversee, control and protect IT environments — including servers, workstations and other devices — from a single, centralized interface. However, the company faces intense competition, especially from larger, well-established infrastructure providers.

Price Performance & Valuation Comparison

In a year, NABL’s shares have performed dismally, declining in double digits (% wise). On the other hand, GCT’s shares have performed much better, gaining in double digits in the same time frame.

1-Year Price Comparison

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NABL’s shares are pricier than those of GCT, as shown below.

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NABL or GCT: Which Technology Services Stock Is a Better Bet Right Now?

Agreed that NABL is being well-served by the rising demand for cybersecurity and IT management solutions, but the rapid development of AI-powered tools poses a risk of commoditizing N-able’s primary RMM and security solutions.

On the other hand, GCT’s strong balance sheet, the unique business model and expansion efforts bode well. GCT’s better earnings surprise record, stock price performance and favorable valuation picture place it at an advantageous position compared with NABL.

Considering these factors, GCT emerges as the clear winner in the faceoff between the technology services stocks in the post-earnings scenario. GCT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and NABL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.