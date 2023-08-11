GCP Infrastructure seeks tie-ups with rival listed funds

Adds context on rationale, investment trust sector

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - GCP Infrastructure Investments GCPI.L said on Friday GCPI.L it had struck a deal to acquire the assets of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (GABI) GABIG.L and was in talks with RM Infrastructure Income RMII.L about a potential combination.

The proposals aim to boost liquidity in the company's shares and expand GCP Infra's investment strategy, it said.

The GABI deal would see shareholders of the target company take a stake in GCP Infra. Both funds are managed by the same asset manager, Gravis Capital.

GCP Infra has committed to use 200 million pounds ($254.20 million) of cash to bring down debt and return capital to investors via share buy-backs as part of the GABI deal.

The company said it was also in discussions with RM Infrastructure, managed by RM Funds, about a deal.

London has seen a series of mergers among listed invested funds in recent years, driven by efforts to boost trading in their shares and achieve economies of scale.

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro; editing by Jason Neely and Jamie Freed)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.