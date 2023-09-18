News & Insights

GCP Infrastructure and GABI cease tie-up talks

September 18, 2023 — 02:50 am EDT

By Tom Wilson

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - GCP Infrastructure Investments GCPI.L is no longer in discussions on a proposed tie-up with GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (GABI) GABIG.L.

The investor in UK infrastructure projects last month said it had struck a deal to acquire GABI's assets and was in talks with RM Infrastructure Income RMII.L about a potential combination.

The proposed deal between the two investment funds would have resulted in the shareholders of GABI, which invests in sectors from student accommodation to residential developments, taking a stake in GCP Infra. Both funds are managed by Gravis Capital.

On Monday GCP Infra said its board had no desire "to create an enlarged entity with a significant minority of investors in such entity opposed to it", adding that there was a "divergence of views" among GABI shareholders on the merits of the tie-up.

GCP Infra said its priorities for using its cash reserves remain reduction of its 104 million pounds ($129 million) of debt to "as low as possible" and to buy back its shares while they trade at a discount to its net asset value per ordinary share.

"Given these alternatives, the threshold for new investment activity remains a high hurdle," it said.

($1 = 0.8065 pounds)

