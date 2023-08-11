News & Insights

GCP Infra seeks tie-ups with rival listed funds

August 11, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - GCP Infrastructure Investments GCPI.L is planning to merge with two other London-listed investment funds, it said on Friday.

GCP Infra has struck a stock tie-up with GCP Asset Backed Income Fund GABIG.L.

It is also in discussions with RM Infrastructure Income RMII.L about a potential combination.

