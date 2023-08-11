GCP Infra seeks tie-ups with rival listed funds

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - GCP Infrastructure Investments GCPI.L is planning to merge with two other London-listed investment funds, it said on Friday.

GCP Infra has struck a stock tie-up with GCP Asset Backed Income Fund GABIG.L.

It is also in discussions with RM Infrastructure Income RMII.L about a potential combination.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.