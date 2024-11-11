GCP Infra Reports Change in Voting Rights

GCP Infra Invt Shs GBP (GB:GCP) has released an update.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd reported a change in its voting rights, with Rathbones Investment Management Ltd reducing its stake from 11.95% to 10.63%. This adjustment reflects significant financial movements within the company’s shareholder structure, capturing the attention of investors in the infrastructure sector.

