GCP Infra Reports Change in Voting Rights

November 11, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

GCP Infra Invt Shs GBP (GB:GCP) has released an update.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd reported a change in its voting rights, with Rathbones Investment Management Ltd reducing its stake from 11.95% to 10.63%. This adjustment reflects significant financial movements within the company’s shareholder structure, capturing the attention of investors in the infrastructure sector.

