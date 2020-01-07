GCP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (Symbol: GCP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.04, changing hands as high as $23.08 per share. GCP Applied Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GCP's low point in its 52 week range is $16.51 per share, with $31.739 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.09.

