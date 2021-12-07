GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) shareholders notch a 28% return over 1 year, yet earnings have been shrinking

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) share price is up 28% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 18% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Zooming out, the stock is up 25% in the last three years.

Since the stock has added US$528m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year, GCP Applied Technologies actually saw its earnings per share drop 82%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

We think that the revenue growth of 5.4% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:GCP Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how GCP Applied Technologies has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on GCP Applied Technologies' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that GCP Applied Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 28% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 1.9% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for GCP Applied Technologies you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

