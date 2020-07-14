GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (Symbol: GCP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.15, changing hands as high as $20.33 per share. GCP Applied Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GCP's low point in its 52 week range is $14.24 per share, with $24.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.36.

