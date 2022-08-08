GCO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.03, changing hands as high as $63.45 per share. Genesco Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GCO's low point in its 52 week range is $48.54 per share, with $73.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.65.

