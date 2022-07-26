GCMD to start $18 mln global biofuels bunkering pilot project

Adds company involved in pilot project

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) is working with 18 companies to launch an $18 million biofuels bunkering pilot project, the organisation said on Tuesday.

The pilot will start on Aug. 1 and is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete, with trials at the ports of Singapore, Rotterdam and Houston.

Companies involved in the pilot will include major miners and shipowners, such as Anglo American AAL.L, BHP Singapore, CMA CGM SA, Hapag-Lloyd AG HLAG.DE and Ocean Network Express.

The pilot will start with the use of existing biofuels including hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and fatty acid methyl esters (FAME).

These will be blended with very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), high-sulphur fuel oil or marine gas oil, in blends which will have up to 30% biofuels (B30).

The pilot can address uncertainties around how these fuels work in practice, said Unni Einemo, director of the International Bunker Industry Association.

GCMD will be the first to trial and assess the use of crude algae oil (CAO) as a marine fuel in this pilot. Unlike HVO and FAME, the use of CAO for bunkering has yet to be tested, while its supply chain is also yet to be established.

The maritime industry has been gearing up with the purchase and use of green fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions ahead of the International Maritime Organisation's 2030 and 2050 decarbonisation targets.

The International Maritime Organisation earlier in June lowered regulatory hurdles for adopting biofuels by eliminating the need to apply for waivers to use B30 fuel blends, according to its website.

GCMD was formed in August 2021 with funding from Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority and six founding industry partners with the aim of helping the maritime industry eliminate greenhouse gas emissions.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Jeslyn.Lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.