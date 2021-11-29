GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GCMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.44, the dividend yield is 3.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GCMG was $11.44, representing a -25.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.36 and a 27.11% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

GCMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). GCMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.54. Zacks Investment Research reports GCMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.69%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gcmg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

