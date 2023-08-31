GCM Grosvenor Inc - (GCMG) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for GCM Grosvenor Inc - (NASDAQ:GCMG) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 9.56 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.43% from the latest reported closing price of 7.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in GCM Grosvenor Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCMG is 0.07%, a decrease of 16.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 60,629K shares. The put/call ratio of GCMG is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,586K shares representing 10.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,118K shares, representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 4,400K shares representing 10.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,922K shares, representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 8.89% over the last quarter.

LACAX - Columbia Acorn Fund holds 3,845K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,262K shares, representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,314K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,291K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,932K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,943K shares, representing a decrease of 68.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 44.52% over the last quarter.

GCM Grosvenor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $59 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.