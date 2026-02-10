GCM Grosvenor Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $18.97 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $7.61 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GCM Grosvenor Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.74 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $177.09 million from $165.26 million last year.

GCM Grosvenor Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

