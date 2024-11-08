GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) reported revenue of $122.93 million, up 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +6.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GCM Grosvenor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Fee-paying AUM - Private Markets Strategies : $42.27 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $42.90 billion.

: $42.27 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $42.90 billion. Fee-paying AUM - Absolute Return Strategies : $21.46 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.53 billion.

: $21.46 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.53 billion. Fee-paying AUM Total : $63.72 billion compared to the $64.40 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $63.72 billion compared to the $64.40 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Assets Under Management : $79.60 billion compared to the $80.24 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $79.60 billion compared to the $80.24 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Incentive fees : $23.30 million compared to the $26.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $23.30 million compared to the $26.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other operating income : $1.09 million versus $1.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.09 million versus $1.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Management fees: $98.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.04 million.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.